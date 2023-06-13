Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,866 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.47% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $47,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,203. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

