RF&L Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.03 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 80,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.2% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $75.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 212,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,861. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.