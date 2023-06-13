Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.19

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 1109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Ricoh Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.
About Ricoh
Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, and Industrial Solutions segments. The company offers multifunction machines, printers, printing machines, wide-screen machines, fax machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, and network-related equipment; imaging equipment and consumables, including MFPs and printers; edge devices; and digital printing-related products and services.
