Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Raised by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,505 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,027,023,000 after acquiring an additional 271,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,853,000 after acquiring an additional 787,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.73. 2,767,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

