Riposte Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. PayPal comprises approximately 2.6% of Riposte Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. 15,919,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,548,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.