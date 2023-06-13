Riposte Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 131,332 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 131,332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. Fluor comprises approximately 1.3% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 862,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,898. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

