Riposte Capital LLC Takes $6.84 Million Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000. Chord Energy makes up about 1.9% of Riposte Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Riposte Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chord Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,817,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,572,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

CHRD stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $149.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $172.35.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

