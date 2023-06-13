Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Riverside Resources stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

