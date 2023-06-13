Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 655 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

