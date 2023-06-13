Ross Group (LON:RGP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 2490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Ross Group Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.07.

Ross Group Company Profile

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

