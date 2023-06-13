Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition IV were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROCG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCG stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 82,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,949. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

