Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.32

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 161278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the third quarter valued at about $952,000.

About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.