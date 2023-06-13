Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Price Target to GBX 240

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($3.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAMLF remained flat at $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76.

