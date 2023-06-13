Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$34.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

NBLY stock opened at C$18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$825.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$18.25 and a 12 month high of C$25.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.29.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

