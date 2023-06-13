Royal Bank of Canada Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $816.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $754.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $773.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

