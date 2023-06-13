Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after purchasing an additional 464,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,255,000 after buying an additional 33,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,642,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

