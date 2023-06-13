Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $1.74 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,488.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Stories

