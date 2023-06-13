Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.17 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and approximately $1,919.70 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.06 or 0.06709868 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00033709 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,369,829,231 coins and its circulating supply is 1,349,196,608 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

