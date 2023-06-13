Scge Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 517,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,345,000. Applied Materials makes up 1.8% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.40. 1,261,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,346. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $141.69.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

