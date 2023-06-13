Scge Management L.P. Makes New $149.82 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,245,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,823,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.3% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
META traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $272.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,796,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.10. The company has a market cap of $697.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $276.57.
In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
