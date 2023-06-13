Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Down 78.7% in May

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Secoo Price Performance
SECO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. 200,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,071. Secoo has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.
Secoo Company Profile
