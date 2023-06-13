Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Down 78.7% in May

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Secoo Price Performance

SECO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. 200,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,071. Secoo has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Get Secoo alerts:

Secoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.