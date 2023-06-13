Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Down 35.9% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $361.43 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004369 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $9,686.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

