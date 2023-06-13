Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Semtech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

Semtech stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -253.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Semtech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.