Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 57.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors have a beta of 0.47, indicating that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1091 2668 2850 113 2.30

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 19.11%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion $236.31 million 17.95 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $28.97 billion $638.55 million 218.70

Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.51% 14.94% 4.23%

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora competitors beat Sendas Distribuidora on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.