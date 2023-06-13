Serum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.63 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $4.85 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

