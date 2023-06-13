SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Hong Gan Sells 50,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SES traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 943,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.26. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

