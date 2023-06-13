SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Hong Gan Sells 50,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,931.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SES traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 943,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.26. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.42.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
