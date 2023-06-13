Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 477.6% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sharing Services Global Stock Performance
SHRG remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,127. Sharing Services Global has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Sharing Services Global
