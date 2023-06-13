Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 477.6% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharing Services Global Stock Performance

SHRG remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,127. Sharing Services Global has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Sharing Services Global alerts:

About Sharing Services Global

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sharing Services Global Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of health and wellness products primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through the Health and Wellness Products, and Other segments. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Services Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Services Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.