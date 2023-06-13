SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHL Telemedicine Price Performance

SHL Telemedicine stock remained flat at $11.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102. SHL Telemedicine has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71.

Get SHL Telemedicine alerts:

SHL Telemedicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions.

Receive News & Ratings for SHL Telemedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHL Telemedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.