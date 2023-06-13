Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Increases By 320.4%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, an increase of 320.4% from the May 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

AWF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. 132,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,091. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,630 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 970.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

