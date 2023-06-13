Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Increases By 320.4%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, an increase of 320.4% from the May 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
AWF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. 132,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,091. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
