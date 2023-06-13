Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Increases By 1,066.7%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 130,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 103,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Stock Up 2.5 %

MPV traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $13.16. 44,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.65.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

(Get Rating)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

See Also

