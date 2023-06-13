Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Rises By 331.1%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 331.1% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,337,138.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $2,047,545.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 16,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,669. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

