Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Decreases By 97.7%

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNDB remained flat at $10.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

