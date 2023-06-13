Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Grows By 109.0%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 132,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.