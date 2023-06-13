Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Grows By 109.0%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 132,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

