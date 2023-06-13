Short Interest in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Increases By 1,000.0%

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPC traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,009. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a fifty-two week low of 20.42 and a fifty-two week high of 21.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 21.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

