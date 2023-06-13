Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Grows By 218.1%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,700 shares, a growth of 218.1% from the May 15th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,162.8 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $18.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

