Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Grows By 218.1%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,700 shares, a growth of 218.1% from the May 15th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,162.8 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $18.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.19.
About Dai-ichi Life
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.