Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Decreases By 75.5%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the May 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 0.5 %

ENGGY traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.79. 31,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $11.52.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

