Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Decreases By 59.3%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSCP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. 4,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.