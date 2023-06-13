Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rises By 671.4%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 671.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.36. 260,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,144. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.67. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPOKY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

