Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Increases By 289.1%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 289.1% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
FEN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. 60,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,433. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
Further Reading
