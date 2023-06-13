Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Increases By 289.1%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 289.1% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

FEN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. 60,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,433. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter worth $6,264,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.