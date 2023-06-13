Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 275.6%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 275.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,137. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

