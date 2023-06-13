Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Increases By 248.1%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 248.1% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of GAINN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

