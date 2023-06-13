Short Interest in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACW) Grows By 150.0%

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GPACW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

