Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rises By 316.7%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GNNDY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.54. 976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

