Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 98.9%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,205. Innovative Food has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce and direct-to-chef platforms. It distributes specialty food and food related products through national partnership based and regionally based foodservice related channels. Its products include seafood, meat and game, produce, poultry, mushrooms, and cheese.

