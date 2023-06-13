Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Increases By 1,066.2%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, an increase of 1,066.2% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLW. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 2,089.8% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,942,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 382,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 154.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 361,394 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 3,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 261,711 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. 19,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,513. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

