Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Grows By 366.2%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 366.2% from the May 15th total of 493,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. 147,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,241. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

