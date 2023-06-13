Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Expands By 559.8%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 559.8% from the May 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 216,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.90.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASG. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 29,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1,260.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 530,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 491,099 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 331,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 132,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

