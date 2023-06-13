Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Increases By 1,180.0%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitie Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Mitie Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. 619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

