Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Grows By 340.0%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

Shares of JSM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,346. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

