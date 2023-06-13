Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Expands By 191.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Otsuka Trading Up 1.0 %

OTSKY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Otsuka from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the pharmaceuticals business. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

